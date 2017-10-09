Work of students recognised at second annual awards evening

On the final Wednesday of the Summer Term, The Market Weighton School celebrated its second annual Awards Evening – recognising the hard work and achievement of our students.

Generous sponsorship from local businesses allowed us to present book prizes to more than 160 students.

Rachael Anderson wins the Year 10 Student of the Year award.

Prizes were given in each subject for effort and achievement, along with overall students of the year and E-Praise points winners.

By tracking reading progress using the Accelerated Reader software we were able to reward students who had read the most and also made the most progress in reading assessments.

As a school we firmly believe that those students who read regularly will develop a greater vocabulary which will help them achieve in all subjects when it comes to GCSE exams, especially with the much harder reformed GCSEs graded 9-1.

Mrs Palmer presented the winners with their books and certificates in one of her final duties before retiring as headteacher of Mount Pleasant Junior School.

The school choir performance at the awards evening.

She shared a few words of support and encouragement and was particularly pleased to see so many familiar faces collecting awards.

The final award of the evening, The Ruth Aldridge Citizenship Award, went to Leo Colyer in Year 11.

This award will be presented each year in memory of Mrs Aldridge who, as a teaching assistant at TMWS, developed a peer mentor programme and offered lunchtime support for any student who needed it.

Leo benefitted from that support when he first started at the school and continued to help others off his own initiative in his final two years.

A spokesman at The Market Weighton School said: “We had so many deserving students that it was incredibly difficult to choose winners.

“Next year we plan to hold the event over two evenings and with the continued generous support from our sponsors we hope to offer even more prizes. Thank you very much to all the sponsors for their generous donations, some of whom attended the successful event.”