Woodland art trail crafted for Fangfest event

If you go down to the woods at Fangfoss this weekend (2 and 3 September) you’re in for a big surprise!

Mim, The Wild Woodsmen, The Little Rosies and others will be there as part of Fangfest – Fangfoss’ very popular festival.

Pole lathe turning at last year's event.

They will be joining forces to provide a woodland art trail with art in a beautiful natural setting, outdoor activities, bushcraft and survival skills and land art fun.

The activities are a small part of the free arts festival held between 10am and 4pm.

Traditional crafts using natural materials such as wood, willow, corn stalks, wool and clay are the motivation behind the festival.

Skilled craftspeople will demonstrate their work throughout the weekend and talk about their experiences.

Working on an equine creation at the Rocking Horse Shop.

More contemporary art and crafts are also exhibited.

Lyn Grant from the pottery in the village said: “Fangfest isn’t just about crafts – it encompasses a whole range of activities that will appeal to every visitor: from vintage and veteran cars to the flower festival in the church , from archery to traditional fairground rides, from live music and hog roasts in the pub to burgers and teas down past the Rocking Horse Shop.

“What makes Fangfest really unique is the chance for everyone to participate. Visitors can spend time on the wheel or paint a pot at the pottery.

“They can make things down at the Rocking Horse and beyond in Jubilee Park and the woods. Or they can just relax and take in the demonstrations. Entry is free as are a lot of the activities.”