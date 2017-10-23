Wonderful winter woollies wanted

Staff at the Barnardo’s shop in Pocklington are asking people to have a pre-Christmas sort-out and donate their pre-loved winter woollies to the store.

Stocks of winter clothes such as jumpers and coats, are flying off the rails as the weather turns colder and now the charity desperately needs more adults’ and kids’ winter clothing as well as unused and pre-loved quality toys to meet the demand.

Locals will be doing their bit to help vulnerable children and young people. All money raised in the shops is ploughed back into local Barnardo’s projects.

Barnardo’s area business manager Adam Berry, said: “We really need people to look in their wardrobes and dig out any good quality coats, jumpers, and winter warmers that they haven’t worn for a while and bring them down to their local Barnardo’s shop.

“Not only does the money raised from the sale of these items fund our work with disadvantaged children in the area, but our shops also give local families the opportunity to buy vital warm clothes and presents for birthdays and Christmas.”