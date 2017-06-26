Wonder-ful and historic show

Pocklington’s Wolds Wonders Drama Group for adults with learning disabilities will perform its Hull UK City of Culture 2017 production “Musing in the Past” in Pocklington.

The event takes place at the Arts Centre on Wednesday 5 July, starting at 1pm.

Musing the Past explores the roots of Pocklington.

Tickets for the show are now on sale at the Arts Centre, priced just £4.

In the show Wolds Wonders members will take the audience on a theatrical journey through time, exploring the historical roots of their community and the routes people have taken to create the vibrant and amazing town of Pocklington we have today.

They will tell the story using drama, comedy, song and some visually exciting dance routines.

The Group have developed this original performance themselves, under the guidance of their resident theatrical director Marie Gair and specialist song and dance coaches. The chorus of one of the songs they have written begins “All join in, raise your voices together”, which the audience will be invited to sing with the cast.

It sums up how much members of the group want to be an active and integral part of the community in which they live and how much they want to live in a world where everyone joins together to create a “Bright New Day”.

To further emphasise this theme, Wolds Wonders will be joined on stage by Pocklington’s Town Crier Geoff Sheasby, postulating and proclaiming to introduce various scenes.

They will also be joined by Forgotten Voices Community Choir, Pocklington RUFC and the U3A Ukelele Band.

A Wolds Wonders group spokesman said: “This production is supported by an East Riding Active Creative Grant awarded to take part in the Hull UK City of Culture 2017 Roots and Routes theme.

“It is made possible by the hard work of volunteers from the community and care staff from Wold Haven Day Centre and Sherbutt House Residential and Home Care Services. Also by the many generous grants and donations the group receives.”