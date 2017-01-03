Woman seriously hurt in South Cave crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was left with serious head injuries following a crash in South Cave.

The incident happened at about 9.10am on Monday January 2 when the woman was driving a yellow Vauxhall Corsa westbound along Common Road in South Cave.

It appears the Corsa left the road and collided with a brick building.

The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, received serious head injuries and was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary where she remains at this time.

Anyone who may have seen the collision or the vehicle prior to the incident is asked to call 101 referring to log 128 of January 2.