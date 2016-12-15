Wolds Diary with Sue Woodcock

I have not had many bookings to do things this week so I have managed to get out with the dogs on some long and very pleasant walks.

On one morning I arrived quite early on the Hudson Way, so early in fact that for the time I was walking I met no other walkers, dogs or cyclists along the entire route, until I got back to the car.

The Wolds countryside is looking so beautiful at the moment and the autumn colours in contrast with the greens of crops of winter vegetables and other crops are a delight, especially when the sky is blue and it is comparatively mild.

In the past on this particular walk I’ve found and harvested a lot of sloes to make sloe gin with but this year I couldn’t find any at all.

At one point on the walk I noticed in the distance several families of rabbits ahead.

They were all jet-black ones and I managed to distract my Staffie, Brock, until they had made themselves scarce.

There are many lovely birds to be seen and I watched red kites, and later buzzards, plus a myriad of smaller birds in the hedgerows.

There are two bridges on this section of the walk, one is built of brick but is gracefully festooned with ivy that drapes down at one point to almost make a curtain.

In that ivy were quite a few birds, including wrens, and I thought I saw a siskin.

Further on I was thrilled to see a green woodpecker that hastily flew off.

On the ground, I often spot small rodents, voles, and mice in particular, and thankfully they are usually moving fast enough to avoid detection by the dogs.

On another day, I went down to the woods, this time with four dogs, leaving my old collie at home as she was stiff from the previous day’s walk.

The ground was very muddy and moist and we squelched along but then came to a drier area carpeted in a golden covering of fallen leaves.

A gentle shower of more spiralled down to add to the covering.

The colours, especially of the berries is dramatic.

The astounding beauty of nature never ceases.

We live in the most wonderful part of the most beautiful country I’ve ever been to.

I needed to take a couple of books to Analby Park Community Library in the suburbs of Hull.

My route took me through places I’ve seldom visited before.

Driving through Hessle and then into Analby I discovered some striking buildings.

Having found the library, which is run by volunteers, I was made most welcome, and even indulged in a coffee and found some Inspector Morse DVDs for sale, which I snapped up.

I spent a happy hour there admiring the splendid facilities and service the volunteers gave, before heading back through South Cave where I called in at an antiques emporium full of splendid things, none of which I could afford.

I did find a wonderful book of British Myths and Legends which includes a copy of Beowulf which I shall enjoy reading when I have time!

I swapped it for a copy of my new book.

On another day, I needed to go into York again.

As usual, I drive in and then take the Park and Ride, a wonderful facility. I have been using it since I came to Pocklington.

I made the mistake of choosing a Saturday, and I have never seen it so busy. Not only did we have to queue to get on, every bus was full, and there was standing room only for the later arrivals amongst us.

I managed to pass two children sprawled out on the seats and went to stand at the back of the bus.

I was told as a child that if you only paid a half fare then you surrendered your seat for anyone elderly, or disabled.

I was very impressed by a very well-mannered and polite young man who offered me his seat. I got chatting to him and his delightful lady companion, and they were quite charming.

I had long ago thought that such good manners had been discarded by the youth of today, but this proved me very wrong.

Alighting in York, I then battled round the crowded streets before heading home with a renewed faith in the civility of the young, and in the kindness of strangers.