Woldgate School celebrates GCSEs success

Woldgate School and Sixth Form has followed up its fantastic A-Level results with some excellent GCSE stats.

The results revealed that 49% of pupils achieved an A*-A or equivalent with 99% achieving at least one A*-C or equivalent.

Jonathan Britton, headteacher at Woldgate, said: “Today builds on the success achieved in our AS and A level results, with 49% of pupils achieving an A*-A or equivalent and 99% achieving at least one A*-C or equivalent.

“It is another great day to be part of our school community and to celebrate the successes of our pupils and students.

“With 48% of our pupils achieving at least one 9 to 7 (A*-A equivalent) grade at GCSE, 82% achieving a 9 to 4 (A*-C equivalent) grade in English and 76% of pupils achieving a 9 to 4 (A*-C equivalent) grade in Mathematics, our pupils should be very proud of their success today. We also expect, as we analyse each individual pupil’s results over the following few days, to see these figures increase, as is the norm.

I feel privileged to lead the school, to be part of this community, and to work with these wonderful young people.”

Head of upper school, Amanda Longstaff, said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed working alongside these young people, watching them grow in confidence and maturity as they faced the challenge of the new, more rigorous GCSEs in English and Mathematics.

“The excellent results that our pupils have achieved reflect their hard work and determination. I wish them every success as they move onto their next step of education or training and look forward to seeing so many of them return to our sixth form college in September.”

Ilda Atkinson, head of care and achievement, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Year Group and the families for the great memories that we have shared. As their head of care and achievement, I know how fortunate I was to have worked with them through these changing times. They have shown courage, determination and resilience through all this and their adaptability has set them up well for their next steps in their Education and Workplace.

“I am very proud of each one of them and I look forward to their future successes.”