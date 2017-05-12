Wizard performance from girls

Triplestar College of Performing Arts students joined comedy legend Bobby Davro and Britain’s Got Talent Winners Ashleigh and Pudsey for the performance of the Wizard of Oz which took place at the York Barbican.

Ashleigh and Pudsey performed as two of the most beloved characters, Dorothy and Toto, Bobby Davro starred as the hilarious Scarecrow, while Triplestar Associate students supported with dancing.

Pictured with the Tin Man ahead of the Wizard of Oz performance.

The Triplestar Associate programme is designed specifically to nurture emerging talent in the field of performing arts.

Creative director and principal at Triplestar College, Emma Bailey-Hague, said: “Our Triplestar Associate students loved every minute of the performance.

“The Wizard of Oz provided a fantastic opportunity for the students to strengthen their technical and performance ability while at the same time, having fun with the celebrities.

“The students deepened their skills which helped support their triple threat training in singing, dancing and acting, while at the same time, providing a memorable experience.

“We want to inspire our students towards excellence in practice.

“By providing professional, industry relevant education and training, we deliver a vibrant and dynamic learning experience for all our students.”

Triplestar College of Performing Arts, based at Shiptonthorpe, currently has places for its September intake. Visit www.triplestarcollege.co.uk for more details.