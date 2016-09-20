Witness appeal following fatal crash

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash on the A166 near the Full Sutton junction.

A Citroen C3 in blue was travelling west on the A166 when it appears to have lost control, going off the road, into a ditch and then striking a tree.

A 72-year-old man from Leeds, the front seat passenger in the car, suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The collision happened shortly after 1pm yesterday (Monday September 19).

The female driver of the car, also from Leeds, sustained head and neck injuries and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary along with the rear seat passenger, a 22-year-old Leeds woman, who sustained fractures to the arm.

The road was closed for some time to allow recovery of the vehicle and examination of the scene. It re-opened at approximately 6.45pm.

Any witnesses to the collision, or anyone who saw the car prior to it leaving the road, is asked to contact 101 referring to log 275 of September 19 2016.