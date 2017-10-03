Winners to be announced at Pocklington Arts Centre

Music makers and venue organisers are practising their finely tuned speeches and preparing for their moment in the Yorkshire Gig Guide Grassroots Awards spotlight at Pocklington Arts Centre.

The award winners will be honoured at the arts centre this Saturday (7 October).

The Grassroots Awards is the leading Yorkshire award to honour outstanding contributions to grassroots music across the county.

Established in 2014, the awards received a record 1,200 nominations from across the county, with 13 categories including songwriting, media, sound engineer, and open mic, as well as venue and festival categories honouring the hard work of all involved in the music scene.

The arts centre is up for three awards at the ceremony.

Denis Heaton, organiser, said the record number of nominations reflects the increasing influence and popularity of the grassroots music scene.

She said: “Yorkshire’s music scene is alive and vibrant. This last year has seen some wonderful festivals and music events and a growing number of open mic clubs giving opportunities to new and established performers.

“We’re looking forward to celebrating the outstanding work done throughout the county over the last year. Without the energy, enthusiasm and continued dedication of these unsung heroes, grassroots music in so many communities would not be possible. These special individuals are an asset to their community and we want to encourage people to show their support and vote for their nominee of choice.”

Andrew Sugden, Yorkshire Gig Guide Editor, said: “We recognise, honour and appreciate the champions of the grassroots movement – whether a venue, performer or promoter; whether sound engineer, fanzine or radio station; whether recording studio, music club or Open Mic gig; the awards aim to celebrate those that make grassroots music happen week in, week out.”