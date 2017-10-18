Wind farm powers up traffic cameras

An allocation of £13,200 from the Lissett Airfield Wind Farm Fund has enabled Humberside Police to deploy additional automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras on East Yorkshire roads to help tackle crime in rural locations.

This technology is becoming increasingly important in enhancing security for communities and is effective in identifying travelling criminals and more beneficial than conventional CCTV in rural areas.

The funding was secured by a local Farmwatch group in partnership with the police.

Inspector Robert Cocker of Humberside Police said: “This grant has enabled this modern technology to be placed in more isolated rural areas, which greatly enhances our ability to counter the more elusive mobile criminal and has already had a positive impact.”

Gordon Calvert, local Farmwatch co-ordinator, said: “It is a great boost to see this technology being ramped up in the area.

“It encourages greater vigilance by our members resulting in higher levels of intelligence being provided to the police.”