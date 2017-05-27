WI approves two Federation resolutions at latest meeting

At the May meeting of Pocklington WI, the president welcomed a new member and all the other members.

The table flowers given by Jan Mitchell were won by Liz Slater and Margaret Hara presented five buttonholes to members celebrating their birthdays this month.

One of these ladies was 95 the next day and she also received a beautiful casket of flowers.

Members were kept up to date with the Federation news and progress of sick members.

It was the time of year for members to give thoughtful consideration to the two resolutions proposed by the National Federation for voting at the Annual meeting held in Liverpool in June.

The first resolution centred on alleviating loneliness and was proposed by Barbara Ball.

Loneliness can be experienced not only by the elderly but young mothers, people out of work or recently bereaved, and for many other reasons.

It was suggested that 1.2million people suffer from this disabling condition.

Discussion followed on how we might be able to help alleviate this.

The second resolution concerned plastic waste and fibres.

Washing machines spew out plastic waste into the water system and can eventually be eaten by fish which in turn are eaten by us.

Ann Pearson introduced this subject and told her audience that research and development is in its infancy, but needs further investigation as well as guidance on how to get rid of plastic and fibre waste.

Both resolutions were approved.

During refreshments members were asked to speak to others to find out those who were interested in doing certain things – for instance knitting, crafts, reading, visits to the theatre.

The president had provided everyone with a list with suggestions of possibilities.

The competition for a favourite poem was won by Ann Pearson, with Jan Mitchell second and Liz Slater third.

The next Coffee Morning will be at The Feathers Hotel tomorrow (Friday 26 May) at 10.30am, and everybody will be welcomed enjoy a cup of coffee and a chat.

The next WI meeting will be held on Wednesday 14 June in The Masonic Hall, The Mile at 7.15pm when the Speaker will be Kathleen Barnett entitled “Ginny the Tiger”. Visitors are always welcome.