Wheely great design claims cycle contest

Burnby Hall Gardens recently held a schools’ decorated cycles competition to run alongside the Tour De Yorkshire event in Pocklington.

More than 600 visitors voted on the cycles decorated by seven schools in the area.

The entries received plenty of praise with Sutton on Derwent Primary School voted the ultimate winner.

The competition was held to mark this year’s Major Stewart Arts Awards event – a local schools’ arts and crafts competition held by the garden every two years .

The Richard Seaborn Trophy was presented to staff and pupils from Sutton school by Wendy Seaborn on Sunday (21 May).

Peter Rogers, assistant manager at the hall, said: “The standard of entries was amazing.”