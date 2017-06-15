What’s On This Week

Here is a guide of events happening in the Pocklington and District area for the coming week.

15 June

Theres a cupcake day at William Wilberforce Care Home.

Pocklington

William Wilberforce Care home: Afternoon tea from 2pm to 4pm to mark national cupcake day, where people raise money for The Alzheimers Society UK. People can decorate their own cupcakes, there will be a raffle, and many more fun activities.

16 June

Stamford Bridge

St John’s Church: Summer Evening concert at 7.30pm. Free entry with light refreshments. Donations in aid of York Hospital Intensive Care Unit.

17 June

Nunburnholme

Donkey Paddock: Summer Fair and Big Get Together Day opposite Hessey Farm, starting at 3pm. There will be The Shiptonthorpe Ravens, Morris Dancing, crafty corner, teas, cake stall, BBQ, beer tent, plant stall, toybola, tombola, gypsy tarot readings, bouncy castle, local honey and bee products for sale plus many more activities in an idyllic setting! Free entry and plenty of parking.

18 June

Kilnwick

Kilnwick Percy Hall: Summer Fayre between 11am to 4.30pm. Stalls, games, bouncy castle, water slide, live music and historic house tours.

Foston on The Wolds

Village wide: Garden Open Day between 11am to 4pm. Admission to the gardens is £5 (children free). Programmes available at the Parish Hall along with tea and cakes. In aid of Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

19 June

Holme on Spalding Moor

Social Club: Holme on Spalding Moor Local History Society Meeting at 7pm. Paul Schofield will give a talk about the Old Town in Hull. Entrance £2. All welcome.

Driffield

Westgarth Community Centre, Mill Street: Driffield Art Club meeting with a presentation by Shirley Davis Dewis. For further information email mail@driffieldartclub.co.uk.

21 June

Londesborough

the Historic Kings Steps: Mid Summer Barbeque from 5.30pm onwards (admission free). Food and beverages all available at a small charge to raise funds. Come join us for a glorious event situated on the historic Kings Steps and include some time to walk around the enchanting wilderness and secret garden on a cool summer evening. Children more than welcome at the event!

22 June

Holme on Spalding Moor

Village Hall: Mike Smith - Rhythm and Rhyme - with Time for a Song. In the Committee Room at 2pm. £4 to include tea and cakes (pay at the door). An afternoon of funny stories, anecdotes, poems and songs.

REGULAR EVENTS:

Mondays

Pocklington

Gentle Yoga: Burnby Scout Hall at 12.45pm.

Pocklington Prep School baby and toddler group: Monday in term-time. 8.30am-10am. No need to book and the sessions are free. Call Sarah Cobb on 01759 321228.

Pocklington Lions’ monthly meeting: 7.45pm on the 2nd Monday of each month at The Station Hotel, Pocklington and welcome guests who are interested in learning more about the work of the club.

Pocklington Karate Centre: Eight years plus and adults. The Scout Hut, Burnby Lane. 7.30pm-8.30pm. If you are interested in attending please call Oliver Willison on 0789 7335959.

Tuesdays

Pocklington

Drop-in Meditation Classes: 7.30pm-9pm, with Gen Kelsang Thekchen. Each class includes two guided meditations, a short talk and an opportunity for questions. Classes cost £5 each or £20 for five classes. Classes are held at Madhyamaka KMC, Kilnwick Percy Hall, Pocklington. Contact 01759 304832 or visit www.madhyamaka.org for more information.

Citizens Advice Hull & East Riding, Methodist Church, Chapmangate: Appointments available every Tuesday 9.30am to 12.30pm. For Appointments ring 01405 720866. For Telephone Advice ring 0300 3300 888 First Tuesday of each month – Drop In (No Appointment needed) 9.30am to 11am.

Pocklington and Market Weighton Ladies Circle: Meets fortnightly, 7.30pm. Venue and activities vary. Ladies aged 18-45 years interested in fun, friendship and fundraising. Ring Kate on 01759 318760.

Line Dancing: Burnby Hall, Pocklington, 8pm-9.45pm. Everyone welcome, beginners and improvers.

Barmby Moor

Community craft club: Boot and Slipper in Barmby Moor, 7pm-9pm. Experienced and complete beginners are welcome. Bring along your own materials and equipment and take part in crochet, quilting, knitting, felting, spinning and paper craft.

Melbourne

Gentle Yoga: 7pm at Melbourne Village Hall.

Market Weighton

Cruse Bereavement Care: The Market Weighton Support and Friendship group meets on the third Tuesday in the month at the Town Council Offices, Linegate, Market Weighton, 2pm-4pm. The group is run by trained volunteers and everyone is welcome. Call 07852 179713 or 07870 365558.

The Griffin Inn: Music Quiz and Musical Bingo every Tuesday night, 9.30 start.

Wednesdays

Pocklington

Pocklington Toddler Music Group: 9.30am to 10.30am during school terms in the Meeting Room, All Saints Parish Church Pocklington. £3 per family/childminder. No need to book, just come along. Michael Cooper 01759 305929.

Pocklington WI: Meet on the second Wednesday of every month at 7.15pm at the Masonic Hall, The Mile.

Art Room: Pocklington Montessori Nursery, 10am –11.30am. Contact Helen Steele on 07801 493 596 or email helensartzone@yahoo.co.uk for details.

Burnby Hall, Pocklington: Art 4 All between 10am and 1pm. Beginners and improvers. Call 07968 744703 or email artist_sdavis@yahoo.co.uk.

Market Weighton

All Saints Church: The Carers Support Group meet on the second Wednesday of each month, 1.30pm-3pm. It is for anyone who cares for a loved one and is an informal group to give the carers a break. A Red Cross volunteer attends to give massages you can have your blood pressure checked and you can have tea or coffee and a biscuit. This is all free of charge as the Church donates the room for free.

The Community Hall, Station Road: Market Weighton Memory Café is held on the last Wednesday of every month, 1.30pm-3pm.

Bishop Wilton

Primary School: Weekly free Toddler Time session between 9.30am and 11.30am. No need to book. This is a free, friendly informal group just come along and join us, all parents, grandparents and carers are welcome.

Barmby Moor

The Boot And Slipper: Wolds Singles Social Group meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 8pm. Contact Richard for information at woldsgroup@btinternet.com.

Thursdays

Pocklington

Little Saints: Group for all children up to school age. All Saints’ Church. Thursdays in term time, 1.45pm-3pm. No need to book, just join in. Free. Stories, songs and craft.

Pocklington Prep School: Baby and Toddler sessions. These are free term-time sessions for parents, carers, babies and toddlers. Stay and play sessions run on Mondays from 8.30am – 10am and Discovery Tots are on Thursdays from 10am to 11am.

Pocklington Magistrates Court, George Street: Bingo, dominoes and afternoon tea from 2pm onwards.

Please come along and join us. Contact Mary Drewery on 302198 for more details.

Market Weighton

The Community Hall, Station Road: The Market Weighton WI group meets on the second Thursday of the month at 7pm. Visitors are welcome.

Holme on Spalding Moor

Committee Room, Village Hall: Slimming World every Thursday at 5.30pm and 7.30pm. For more details call consultant Carol on 07985 589632.

Wilberfoss

Community Centre: Sequence dancing between 12.30pm and 3.30pm every Thursday. The first hour is instruction. £3, includes tea and biscuits.

Fridays

Seaton Ross

Gentle Yoga: Seaton Ross Village Hall at 10am.

Market Weighton

All Saints Church: Coffee morning held each Friday (except Good Friday) between 9.30am to 11.30am with drinks and refreshments served. A warm welcome for everyone.

Sundays

Seaton

Village hall: Ballroom and Latin dance class for adults at 7.30pm.