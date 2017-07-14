What’s on in the Pocklington area

14 July

Melbourne

Village Hall: Pocklington Canal Amenity Society Barn Dance featuring the Bad Bargain Ceilidh Band. Tickets, £10, to include supper. Bar and raffle. Contact Tim Charlson on 07926 910717 (email tcharlson58@gmail.com) or Debbie Smith on 07761 963565 or email dejaysmith@btinternet.com.

15 July

Pocklington

Burnby Community Hall, The Balk: The Middle 8 Singers will be performing at 2pm. There will be refreshments, lots of chat, a tombola, and delightful music and singing from the choir. Free entry and all funds and donations will go to Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. More details from Michael 01759 306741.

16 July

Huggate

St Mary’s Church: Pimms and Hymns event at 2pm. This will be followed by the Summer Fair at Carters Barn at 3pm. Please join us at either or both events. All will be welcome. All money raised will go towards the purchase of a new church organ.

17 July

Holme on Spalding Moor

Harswell Church: Holme on Spalding Moor Local History Society visit to Harswell Church at 7pm (meet at church). Talk about the church. Entrance £2. All welcome.

18 July

Driffield

The Bell Hotel: Trad Jazz session between 8pm and 10.30pm. Please note that we have made the start and finish times earlier. Free admission, all welcome.

22 July

Fangfoss

Wolds Vintage Group Rally: The popular event, which will be held just outside Fangfoss, will see a massive array of steam and vintage vehicles.

23 July

Fangfoss

Wolds Vintage Group Rally: The popular event, which will be held just outside Fangfoss, will see a massive array of steam and vintage vehicles.

Pocklington

West Green: Pocklington Summer Carnival from 1.30pm. Lots of family fun including live music. Admission £5 (under 16s free).

Ellerton

St Mary’s Church: Cantabile Chamber Choir returns to Ellerton for the 10th consecutive year to share pieces from its exhilarating ‘Shining Night’ set at 3pm. Tickets are £8 (£4 children and disabled) and include free wine and refreshments. They are available on the door or can be reserved by emailing yorkbear@hotmail.co.uk or calling 01430 431951.

Londesborough

Church View, Low Street: Afternoon tea with strawberries and cream between 3pm and 5pm. Cost of entry is £4.50.

28 August

Pocklington

The Henry Thirsk Amenity Centre on The Balk: It’s A Pockout, the Lions fundraising event. Popular TV presenter Keith Chegwin will be returning to create plenty of entertainment after last year’s success. Entry to the field is free.

10 September

Ellerton

St Mary’s Church: Heritage Open Day between 10.30am to 5.30pm. The Priory church and churchyard will be open for National Heritage Open Days. Refreshments will be available. There will be activities for children, stalls selling local produce and plants, guidebooks and gift-cards, second hand books, a tombola and an exhibition. Tours of the whole site will begin at 11am, 1pm and 3.30pm.

14 October

Market Weighton

Community Hall: A craft fair will be held between 10am and 2pm. Entrance to the fair will be free to the general public.

21 October

Bubwith

BUBWITH Centre: The Bubwith Beer and Cider Festival takes place from 7pm through to midnight. There will be live entertainment from Miles Gilderdale and the Blueflies, a complementary hog roast, and pint glass for the price of a £13 ticket. For more information about the festival go to www.bubwithbeerfestival.co.uk where you can buy tickets and beer tokens online.