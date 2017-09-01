What’s on in the Pocklington and district area this week

2 September

Pocklington

The Canal and River Trust will hold a Discovery Day at Pocklington Canal head.

Canal Head: Pocklington Canal Discovery Day between 10am and 3:30pm. An Open Day at Canal Head, come and join Canal & River Trust to take part in coracle sailing, willow weaving and nature walks! No booking necessary. For more information, contact lizzie.dealey@canalrivertrust.org.uk

Fangfoss

Village wide: Fangfest, a celebration of arts and crafts between 10am and 4pm. From pottery to carving to weaving to wool spinning, this is a great family day out. There’s even bushcraft and woodland art to enjoy.

3 September

Fangfoss

Village wide: Fangfest, a celebration of arts and crafts between 10am and 4pm. From pottery to carving to weaving to wool spinning, this is a great family day out. There’s even bushcraft and woodland art to enjoy.

Driffield

Driffield School playing field, Manorfield Road: Giant Car boot and plant sale. Entry from Manorfield Road only. 9am to noon. Setting up from 7.30am. £6 per unlimited space. No need to book. Free admission, ample parking, toilets and refreshments. Organised by the Driffield School Association. Contact 01377 254172.

8 September

Beverley

The Minster: Heritage Open Day between 10.30am and 4pm. Visitors are invited for talks and tours of the lower levels of The Minster.

9 September

Market Weighton

St John’s Methodist Church: Afternoon Tea with entertainment between 2.30pm and 4.30pm. In aid of St John’s and Methodist Homes for the Aged £5 per head

10 September

Ellerton

St Mary’s Church: Heritage Open Day between 10.30am to 5.30pm. The Priory church and churchyard will be open for National Heritage Open Days. Refreshments will be available. There will be activities for children, stalls selling produce and plants, guidebooks and gift-cards, second hand books, a tombola and an exhibition. Tours of the whole site will begin at 11am, 1pm and 3.30pm.

16 September

Driffield

Driffield Showground: Dove House Hospice Colour Run from noon onwards. Anyone wishing to take part in the Colour Run is advised to register online at www.dovehouse.org.uk/colourrunwhere you can also find out more information about the event.

19 September

Pocklington

Community Junior SChool: Rock Choir begins it’s autumn term with a free taster session between 730pm and 9pm. No singing experience needed, no need to read music, no audition. Visit the website rockchoir.com, call 01252 764271 or emai anna.lusty@rockchoir.com for more details.

20 September

Melbourne

MeLbourne Chapel: Every third Wednesday in the month there is Tea@2 in Melbourne Chapel between 2pm and 4pm. The event raises funds towards the upkeep of Melbourne Playing Fields. Everyone most welcome to attend.

27 September

Sutton upon Derwent

Village Hall : In At The Deep End is an RNLI story, performed by the award winning Mikron Theatre Company at 7.40pm. Tickets are £13 (£11 Concs). Contact 01759 319032 for more details about the show.

14 October

Market Weighton

Community Hall: A craft fair will be held between 10am and 2pm. Entrance to the fair will be free to the general public.

21 October

Bubwith

BUBWITH CEntre: The Bubwith Beer and Cider Festival takes place from 7pm through to midnight. There will be live entertainment from Miles Gilderdale and the Blueflies, a complementary hog roast, and pint glass for the price of a £13 ticket. For more information about the festival go to www.bubwithbeerfestival.co.uk where you can buy tickets and beer tokens online.

Mondays

Pocklington

Gentle Yoga: Burnby Scout Hall at 12.45pm.

Pocklington Prep School baby and toddler group: Monday in term-time. 8.30am to 10am. No need to book and the sessions are free. Call Sarah Cobb on 01759 321228.

Pocklington Lions’ monthly meeting: 7.45pm on the second Monday of each month at The Station Hotel, Pocklington and welcome guests who are interested in learning more about the work of the club.

Pocklington Karate Centre: Eight years plus and adults. The Scout Hut, Burnby Lane. 7.30pm-8.30pm. If you are interested in attending please call Oliver Willison on 0789 7335959.

Driffield

Driffield U3A Art Group: Community Centre, 9.30am-11.30am.

Driffield Art Club: If you would like to become a member or find out more about Driffield Art Club which meets every third Monday in the month between 7pm and 9pm. Contact mail@driffieldartclub.co.uk or visit driffieldartclub.co.uk.

Beverley

Toll Gavel Church: Beverley Male Voice Choir rehearsals every Monday, 7.­15pm. New members welcome, just come along and see if you would like to join us or visit www.beverleymalevoicechoir.com for more information.

Armstrong Club: Children’s ballroom class, four to six years, 4.30pm; six years and up, 5.15pm. For more information telephone 07702 804746.

Latimer Congregation Church: Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 7.30pm. No cost and turn up on the night. Local helpline and for more information call 01482 830083.

Tuesdays

Pocklington

Drop-in Meditation Classes: 7.30pm-9pm, with Gen Kelsang Thekchen. Each class includes two guided meditations, a short talk and an opportunity for questions. Classes cost £5 each or £20 for five classes. Classes are held at Madhyamaka KMC, Kilnwick Percy Hall, Pocklington. Contact 01759 304832 or visit www.madhyamaka.org for more information.

Citizens Advice Hull & East Riding, Methodist Church, Chapmangate: Appointments available every Tuesday 9.30am to 12.30pm. For Appointments ring 01405 720866. For Telephone Advice ring 0300 3300 888 First Tuesday of each month – Drop In (No Appointment needed) 9.30am to 11am.

Pocklington and Market Weighton Ladies Circle: Meets fortnightly, 7.30pm. Venue and activities vary. Ladies aged 18-45 years interested in fun, friendship and fundraising. Ring Kate on 01759 318760.

Line Dancing: Burnby Hall, Pocklington, 8pm-9.45pm. Everyone welcome, beginners and improvers.

Barmby Moor

Community craft club: Boot and Slipper in Barmby Moor, 7pm-9pm. Experienced and complete beginners are welcome. Bring along your own materials and equipment and take part in crochet, quilting, knitting, felting, spinning and paper craft.

Melbourne

Gentle Yoga: 7pm at Melbourne Village Hall.

Market Weighton

Cruse Bereavement Care: The Market Weighton Support and Friendship group meets on the third Tuesday in the month at the Town Council Offices, Linegate, Market Weighton, 2pm-4pm. The group is run by trained volunteers and everyone is welcome. Call 07852 179713 or 07870 365558.

The Griffin Inn: Music Quiz and Musical Bingo every Tuesday night, 9.30 start.

Wetwang

Wetwang Acoustic: Second Tuesday of each month. Victoria Inn, Wetwang. Traditional and contemporary acoustic music, 8pm.

Outreach Post Office: Wetwang Village Hall, 9am to 1pm. Coffee shop also open 9am to noon. Small charge for coffee and toasted teacakes, plus books to borrow free of charge.

Village Hall: Bingo session every second Monday of the month. Eyes down at 7.30pm.

Harpham

Village Hall: Wolds Academy Dance Class. Contact Louise on 07940 716435. Day time space is also available for coffee and tea clubs, mothers and child groups etc on 07771 798222.

Beverley

Beverley Minster Hall, Minster Yard North: Beverley Garland Dancers, open to ladies over the age of 16 who want to try clog morris, 8.30pm to 10pm. Contact Christine on 01482 871271.

Driffield

Driffield Salvation Army Community Church and Community Centre: Coffee Morning – 10am to 11.30am.

Wednesdays

Pocklington

Pocklington Toddler Music Group: 9.30am to 10.30am during school terms in the Meeting Room, All Saints Parish Church Pocklington. £3 per family/childminder. No need to book, just come along. Michael Cooper 01759 305929.

Pocklington WI: Meet on the second Wednesday of every month at 7.15pm at the Masonic Hall, The Mile.

Art Room: Pocklington Montessori Nursery, 10am to 11.30am. Contact Helen Steele on 07801 493 596 or email helensartzone@yahoo.co.uk for details.

Burnby Hall, Pocklington: Art 4 All between 10am and 1pm. Beginners and improvers. Call 07968 744703 or email artist_sdavis@yahoo.co.uk.

Market Weighton

All Saints Church: The Carers Support Group meet on the second Wednesday of each month, 1.30pm-3pm. It is for anyone who cares for a loved one and is an informal group to give the carers a break. A Red Cross volunteer attends to give massages you can have your blood pressure checked and you can have tea or coffee and a biscuit. This is all free of charge as the Church donates the room for free.

The Community Hall, Station Road: Market Weighton Memory Café is held on the last Wednesday of every month, 1.30pm-3pm.

Social Club, 42 Southgate: The National Vintage Tractor and Engine Club (NVTEC) meetings will be held on the first Wednesday of the month at 7:30pm. New members are always welcome.

Bishop Wilton

Primary School: Weekly free Toddler Time session between 9.30am and 11.30am. No need to book. This is a free, friendly informal group just come along and join us, all parents, grandparents and carers are welcome.

Barmby Moor

The Boot And Slipper: Wolds Singles Social Group meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 8pm. Contact Richard for information at woldsgroup@btinternet.com.

Melbourne

Melbourne Chapel: Every third Wednesday in the month – Tea@2 between 2pm and 4pm to raise funds towards the upkeep of Melbourne Playing Fields. Tea/Coffee and lots of yummy cakes, savouries and treats. £3 per person for just about as much as you can eat!! Substantial discounts for children.

Driffield

Driffield Sports Centre: Badminton club, 8.30pm to 10.30pm. All standards welcome. Contact Toni 01377538168 for more information.

Cass Hall, King Street: The Driffield Memory Cafe is held on the third Wednesday of every month, 1.30pm-3pm.

Market House, 37 Exchange Street: Meditation and Buddhist Thought Drop-in Classes between 7pm and 8.30pm (April 6 to May 18). Cost per class £6 (or £20 for 4). Everyone welcome! No-one turned away for lack of funds. www.madhyamaka.org or call 01759 304832 for more information.

Beverley

Toll Gavel Church Hall, Old Walkergate: Community Kitchen Lunches, 11.30am to 1.15pm. If you are struggling to make ends meet, homeless or would like to come and have a meal with some company then you are welcome.

Lempickas in Wednesday Market: Beverley/Nogent twinning association meet on the second Wednesday of the month at 7.30pm in May, July, September and November. Anyone interested in joining or seeing what we get up to are welcome to attend any of the meetings.

Flemingate Bowling Club (Leisure Centre Site): We offer Social Bowling every Wednesday afternoon commencing 1.30pm and are offer a warm welcome to all potential new members. The club has sets of bowls for use by new players although flat smooth soled shoes or trainers should be worn.

Thursdays

Pocklington

Little Saints: Group for all children up to school age. All Saints’ Church. Thursdays in term time, 1.45pm-3pm. No need to book, just join in. Free. Stories, songs and craft.

Pocklington Prep School: Baby and Toddler sessions. These are free term-time sessions for parents, carers, babies and toddlers. Stay and play sessions run on Mondays from 8.30am – 10am and Discovery Tots are on Thursdays from 10am to 11am.

Pocklington Magistrates Court, George Street: Bingo, dominoes and afternoon tea from 2pm onwards. Please come along and join us. Contact Mary Drewery on 302198 for more details.

Market Weighton

The Community Hall, Station Road: The Market Weighton WI group meets on the second Thursday of the month at 7pm. Visitors are welcome.

Holme on Spalding Moor

Committee Room, Village Hall: Slimming World every Thursday at 5.30pm and 7.30pm. For more details call consultant Carol on 07985 589632.

Wilberfoss

Community Centre: Sequence dancing between 12.30pm and 3.30pm every Thursday. The first hour is instruction. £3, includes tea and biscuits.

Harpham

Village Hall: Pilates, qualified instructor, all abilities at 6.30pm.

Driffield

Driffield WI: First Thursday in the month, 7.15pm, The Masonic Hall, Lockwood Street. Guests welcome. Phone 01377 253009.

Beverley

St Nicholas Community Centre, Holme Church Lane: Arts and Crafts Resource Sales, open every Thursday, 11am to 2.30pm, and on the first Thursday of each month (term-time only), 4pm-6pm. Call 01482 863542.

St. Mary’s School, Eden Road: Beverley Belles WI meet on the third Thursday of the month at 8pm. New members always welcomed.

Foresters Arms, Beckside: Beverley Widows Friendship Group. Most of the group gathers at noon and have a meal, but some just come for the meeting which begins at 1pm to 1.30pm. We have a speaker about once a month, and we also play games and do quizzes, etc. Contact 888443 for more information.

Beverley WI: meet on the second Thursday of the month at Beverley Cricket/Bowling Club in Norwood at 1.45pm.

Lairgate Hotel: Pain Support Group meets second Thursday of every month between 2.30pm and 4pm. Everyone is welcome to this informal and friendly group. For more information, call Janet or Julie on 01482 478886.

Toll Gavel Methodist Church: Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 7.30pm. No cost and turn up on the night. Local helpline and for more information call 01482 830083.

FRIDAYS

Beverley

Memorial Hall: Beverley Leisure Group holds a coffee morning every Friday, 10am -noon. A Bridge and Art group are held at the same time and would welcome new members.

Driffield

The Maple Room, Bell Hotel: Driffield Silver Band, 7.30pm-9.30pm.New players and visitors always welcome. Visit www.driffieldband.com for more details.

Seaton Ross

Gentle Yoga: Seaton Ross Village Hall at 10am.

Market Weighton

All Saints Church: Coffee morning held each Friday (except Good Friday) between 9.30am to 11.30am with drinks and refreshments served. A warm welcome for everyone.

SATURDAYS

Burton Fleming

Village Hall: Coffee morning (second Saturday in the month). Village hall, 10am-11.30am.

Seaton

Village hall: Ballroom and Latin dance class for children. Ages 4-6 10am. Six years and upwards 11am.

SUNDAYS

Seaton

Village hall: Ballroom and Latin dance class for adults at 7.30pm.

Beverley

Flemingate Bowling Club (leisure centre site): Social bowling from 1.30pm, with a warm welcome to all potential new members. The club has sets of bowls for use by new players although flat smooth soled shoes or trainers should be worn.

Diary date entries: If you would like to see your fundraising event featured in the diary dates section of the Pocklington Post please send all the key details to: news@pocklingtontoday.co.uk at least 14 days in advance of the date held.