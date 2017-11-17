What’s on in the East Riding area

Listed below are the latest events taking place in the East Riding area over the next few weeks.

Also listed are the regular group meetings in Pocklington, Market Weighton and the surrounding villages

Bishop Wilton

Village Hall: The annual general meeting of the Bishop Wilton Show and Craft Fair will be held in the village hall at 7pm.

Driffield

RUGBY CLUB: The Arts Society, Driffield Wolds: Dr Peter le Rossignol, a lecturer with over 40 years experience, is giving a talk on The Stone of Heaven – Jade. The lecture explores the importance of jade throughout Chinese history and the symbolism of the carvings made in it. The lecture begins at 7.30pm. Do come along if you are interested. Further details from Roger on 01430 810495.

Cottingham

CIVIC HALL, MARKET GREEN: The November meeting of the East Yorkshire Association of the National Trust at 7.30pm. An illustrated talk by a volunteer of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, entitled ‘Yorkshire Air Ambulance at Work’. All are welcome. Non-members £3 admission. Further details from Keith Bottomley. Call 01482 842461.

17 November

Pocklington

Methodist Church: Vintage Wedding Exhibition in celebration of the Queen and Prince Philip’s 70th Wedding Anniversary. Admission Free Tea/coffee and cake available.

18 November

Pocklington

Methodist Church: Vintage Wedding Exhibition in celebration of the Queen and Prince Philip’s 70th Wedding Anniversary. Admission Free Tea/coffee and cake available.

BURNBY HALL COMMUNITY ROOMS, the Balk: An invitation to an Afternoon of Music from 2pm. Performances by the U3A Handbell Ringers and Ye Aulde Folke who will play jigs, reels and folk songs. Entry is free with all donations to go to Progressive Supranuclear Palsy to help with their massive research programme.

Wilberfoss

WILBERFOSS CHURCH: Crafts and Cakes between 10am and 3pm. Home made cakes, bacon butties and crafts for Christmas. Free entry.

Barmby Moor

VILLAGE HALL: Pocklington Rotary Club presents a Murder Mystery Night at 7pm. Tickets, £15, to include supper. They are available from any Rotary member or by emailing David Hirst at bransdale1@sky.com

19 November

Market Weighton

Community Hall: Family Fun Afternoon for Children in Need between 2pm and 4pm. Lots going on, including a bouncy castle, face painting, glitter tattoos, games, cakes, tombola, a raffle and plenty of sweeties!

Bainton

St Andrew’s Church: Christmas Market between 10am and 4pm. Stalls include Staal Smokehouse, Wolds Way Lavender, No6 The Pavement Delicatessen, No.18 Gallery, Elizabeth Bailey (pottery), Amanda Hemstock (brooches, trims, fascinators), Christine Murray (jewellery and quilted bags), Cassandra Blakeston (beautician), Dorothy Brighton (cakes), Stephen Jenneson (wood turner), Katie Railton (calendars and cosmetic bags, GWS (seafood), White Rabbit (chocolatiers), Raisthorpe Manor (fruit gins) and Yorkshire Rapeseed Oils. Father Christmas, raffle, tombola, and Christmas carols.

23 November

Pocklington

Old Courthouse: At the next meeting of the Pocklington and District Local History Group Steve Blofeld of the University of Hull will give a talk about The WWII Bombing of Hull and the people’s shelters from 7.30pm. All are welcome and there will be an entrance charge of £2.

25 November

Nunburnholme

St James’ Church: Gilbert and Sullivan’s comic operetta ‘The Pirates of Penzance’ will be performed by the Celebration Singers at 7.30pm. Tickets, £5 including a welcome drink, are available from Mike 01759 318623 or Ann 01759 304311 or on the door. All funds raised will go towards the maintenance of our church.

Bishop Wilton

Village Hall: St Edith’s annual Christmas Bazaar takes place between 10am and noon. Stalls include festive gifts, cards, cakes, produce, tombola etc. Breakfast baps will be available.

1 December

Pocklington

All Saints Church: Pocklington Christmas Tree Festival – preview event between 6pm and 9pm. For more information on how to sponsor a tree, please contact townclerk@pocklington.gov.uk.

Methodist Church, Chapmangate: A Coffee Morning and Cake Stall will take place between 10am and 11.30am. A selection of York Against Cancer Christmas Cards will be on sale. Admission by Donation including coffee/tea and biscuits. All proceeds in aid of York Against Cancer.

Holme on Spalding Moor

Village wide: Special Christmas Event between 5pm and 8pm. Craft fair in the village hall, funfair rides, Santa’s grotto at the Social Club, Christmas lights switch-on with carols with the school choir.

6 December

Pocklington

Town Centre: Pocklington Christmas Event between 5pm and 10pm. Christmas tree festival, late night shopping of local shops, market stalls, children’s fairground rides, food stalls, festive carols and much more for all the family.

Mondays

Pocklington

Gentle Yoga: Burnby Scout Hall at 12.45pm.

Pocklington Lions’ monthly meeting: 7.45pm on the second Monday of each month at The Station Hotel, Pocklington, and welcome guests who are interested in learning more about the work of the club.

Pocklington Karate Centre: Eight years plus and adults. The Scout Hut, Burnby Lane. 7.30pm-8.30pm. If you are interested in attending please call Oliver Willison on 0789 7335959.

Beverley

Toll Gavel Church: Beverley Male Voice Choir rehearsals every Monday, 7.­15pm. New members welcome, just come along and see if you would like to join us or visit www.beverleymalevoicechoir.com for more information.

Latimer Congregation Church: Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 7.30pm. No cost and turn up on the night. For more information call 01482 830083.

Armstrong Club: Children’s ballroom class, four to six years, 4.30pm; six years and up, 5.15pm. For more details call 07702 804746.

Driffield

Driffield Art Club: If you would like to become a member or find out more about Driffield Art Club which meets every third Monday in the month between 7pm and 9pm. Contact mail@driffieldartclub.co.uk or visit driffieldartclub.co.uk.

Tuesdays

Pocklington

Drop-in Meditation Classes: 7.30pm-9pm, with Gen Kelsang Thekchen. Each class includes two guided meditations, a short talk and an opportunity for questions. Classes are held at Madhyamaka KMC, Kilnwick Percy Hall, Pocklington. Contact 01759 304832 or visit www.madhyamaka.org for more information.

Citizens Advice Hull & East Riding, Methodist Church, Chapmangate: Appointments available every Tuesday 9.30am to 12.30pm. For Appointments ring 01405 720866. For Telephone Advice ring 0300 3300 888 First Tuesday of each month – Drop In (No Appointment needed) 9.30am to 11am.

Pocklington and Market Weighton Ladies Circle: Meets fortnightly, 7.30pm. Venue and activities vary. Ladies aged 18-45 years interested in fun, friendship and fundraising. Ring Kate on 01759 318760.

Line Dancing: Burnby Hall, Pocklington, 8pm-9.45pm. Everyone welcome, beginners and improvers.

Barmby Moor

Community craft club: Boot and Slipper in Barmby Moor, 7pm-9pm. Experienced and complete beginners are welcome. Bring along your own materials and equipment and take part in crochet, quilting, knitting, felting, spinning and paper craft.

Melbourne

Gentle Yoga: 7pm at Melbourne Village Hall.

Market Weighton

Cruse Bereavement Care: The Market Weighton Support and Friendship group meets on the third Tuesday in the month at the Town Council Offices, Linegate, Market Weighton, 2pm-4pm. The group is run by trained volunteers and everyone is welcome. Call 07852 179713 or 07870 365558.

The Griffin Inn: Music Quiz and Musical Bingo every Tuesday night, 9.30 start.

Wetwang

Wetwang Acoustic: Second Tuesday of each month. Victoria Inn, Wetwang. Traditional and contemporary acoustic music, 8pm.

Outreach Post Office: Wetwang Village Hall, 9am to 1pm. Coffee shop also open 9am to noon. Small charge for coffee and toasted teacakes, plus books to borrow free of charge.

Village Hall: Bingo session every second Monday of the month. Eyes down at 7.30pm.

Harpham

Village Hall: Wolds Academy Dance Class. Contact Louise on 07940 716435. Day time space is also available by calling 07771 798222.

Beverley

Beverley Minster Hall, Minster Yard North: Beverley Garland Dancers, open to ladies over the age of 16 who want to try clog morris, 8.30pm to 10pm. Contact Christine on 01482 871271.

Wednesdays

Pocklington

Pocklington Toddler Music Group: 9.30am to 10.30am during school terms in the Meeting Room, All Saints Parish Church Pocklington. £3 per family/childminder. No need to book, just come along. Michael Cooper 01759 305929.

Pocklington School Baby and Toddler Group: Runs from 1.45pm to 2.45pm and will run every Wednesday during Pocklington School term time. This is a friendly group for carers and their pre-school children and babies. No need to book, just call in to the Prep School on the day. Sessions are free. For further details call 01759 321228.

Pocklington WI: Meet on the second Wednesday of every month at 7.15pm at the Masonic Hall, The Mile.

Art Room: Pocklington Montessori Nursery, 10am to 11.30am. Contact Helen Steele on 07801 493 596 or email helensartzone@yahoo.co.uk for details.

Burnby Hall, Pocklington: Art 4 All between 10am and 1pm. Beginners and improvers. Call 07968 744703 or email artist_sdavis@yahoo.co.uk.

Market Weighton

All Saints Church: The Carers Support Group meet on the second Wednesday of each month, 1.30pm-3pm. It is for anyone who cares for a loved one and is an informal group to give the carers a break. A Red Cross volunteer attends to give massages you can have your blood pressure checked and you can have tea or coffee and a biscuit. This is all free of charge as the Church donates the room for free.

The Community Hall, Station Road: Market Weighton Memory Café is held on the last Wednesday of every month, 1.30pm-3pm.

Social Club, 42 Southgate: The National Vintage Tractor and Engine Club (NVTEC) meetings will be held on the first Wednesday of the month at 7:30pm. New members welcome.

Bolton

Bolton Methodist Church: Coffee morning between 10.30am to noon. Proceeds for the Methodist Church. All are welcome.

Bishop Wilton

Primary School: Weekly free Toddler Time session between 9.30am and 11.30am. No need to book. This is a free, friendly informal group just come along and join us, all parents, grandparents and carers are welcome.

Barmby Moor

The Boot And Slipper: Wolds Singles Social Group meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 8pm. Contact Richard for information at woldsgroup@btinternet.com.

Melbourne

Melbourne Chapel: Every third Wednesday in the month – Tea@2 between 2pm and 4pm to raise funds towards the upkeep of Melbourne Playing Fields. Tea/Coffee and lots of yummy cakes, savouries and treats. £3 per person for just about as much as you can eat!! Substantial discounts for children.

Driffield

Market House, 37 Exchange Street: Meditation and Buddhist Thought Drop-in Classes between 7pm and 8.30pm (April 6 to May 18). Cost per class £6 (or £20 for 4). Everyone welcome! No-one turned away for lack of funds. www.madhyamaka.org or call 01759 304832 for more information.

Beverley

Toll Gavel Church Hall, Old Walkergate: Community Kitchen Lunches, 11.30am to 1.15pm. If you are struggling to make ends meet, homeless or would like to come and have a meal with some company then you are welcome.

Lempickas in Wednesday Market: Beverley/Nogent twinning association meet on the second Wednesday of the month at 7.30pm in May, July, September and November. Anyone interested in joining or seeing what we get up to are welcome to attend any of the meetings.

Flemingate Bowling Club (Leisure Centre Site): We offer Social Bowling every Wednesday afternoon commencing 1.30pm and are offer a warm welcome to all potential new members. The club has sets of bowls for use by new players although flat smooth soled shoes or trainers should be worn.

Thursdays

Pocklington

Little Saints: Group for all children up to school age. All Saints’ Church. Thursdays in term time, 1.45pm-3pm. No need to book, just join in. Free. Stories, songs and craft.

Pocklington Magistrates Court, George Street: Bingo, dominoes and afternoon tea from 2pm onwards. Please come along and join us. Contact Mary Drewery on 302198 for more details.

Market Weighton

The Community Hall, Station Road: The Market Weighton WI group meets on the second Thursday of the month at 7pm. Visitors are welcome.

Holme on Spalding Moor

Committee Room, Village Hall: Slimming World every Thursday at 5.30pm and 7.30pm. For more details call consultant Carol on 07985 589632.

Wilberfoss

Community Centre: Sequence dancing between 12.30pm and 3.30pm every Thursday. The first hour is instruction. £3, includes tea and biscuits.

Driffield

Driffield WI: First Thursday in the month, 7.15pm, The Masonic Hall, Lockwood Street. Guests welcome. Phone 01377 253009.

Beverley

St Nicholas Community Centre, Holme Church Lane: Arts and Crafts Resource Sales, open every Thursday, 11am to 2.30pm, and on the first Thursday of each month (term-time only), 4pm-6pm. Call 01482 863542.

St Mary’s School, Eden Road: Beverley Belles WI meet on the third Thursday of the month at 8pm. New members always welcomed.

Foresters Arms, Beckside: Beverley Widows Friendship Group. Most of the group gathers at noon and have a meal, but some just come for the meeting which begins at 1pm to 1.30pm. We have a speaker about once a month. Contact 888443 for more information.

Beverley WI: meet on the second Thursday of the month at Beverley Cricket Club in Norwood at 1.45pm.

Lairgate Hotel: Pain Support Group meets second Thursday of every month between 2.30pm and 4pm. Everyone is welcome to this informal and friendly group. For more information, call Janet or Julie on 01482 478886.

Toll Gavel Methodist Church: Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 7.30pm. No cost and turn up on the night. Local helpline and for more information call 01482 830083.

FRIDAYS

Beverley

Memorial Hall: Beverley Leisure Group holds a coffee morning every Friday, 10am -noon. A Bridge and Art group are held at the same time and would welcome new members.

Driffield

The Maple Room, Bell Hotel: Driffield Silver Band, 7.30pm-9.30pm.New players and visitors always welcome. Visit www.driffieldband.com for more details.

Seaton Ross

Gentle Yoga: Seaton Ross Village Hall at 10am.

Market Weighton

All Saints Church: Coffee morning held each Friday (except Good Friday) between 9.30am to 11.30am with drinks and refreshments served. A warm welcome for everyone.

SATURDAYS

Burton Fleming

Village Hall: Coffee morning (second Saturday in the month). Village hall, 10am to 11.30am.

Seaton

Village hall: Ballroom and Latin dance class for children. Ages 4-6 10am. Six years and upwards 11am.

SUNDAYS

Seaton

Village hall: Ballroom and Latin dance class for adults at 7.30pm.

Beverley

Flemingate Bowling Club (leisure centre site): Social bowling from 1.30pm, with a warm welcome to all potential new members. The club has sets of bowls for use by new players. Smooth soled shoes or trainers should be worn.

