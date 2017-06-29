What’s On - Arts and Culture

Wind in the Willows

Burnby Hall Gardens, Pocklington, Friday July 7

Join Badger, Ratty, Mole and Toad for a perfect summer of adventure. What starts as a search for the best picnic spot rapidly turns into the most hilarious of escapades. With the bumptious Toad’s heart set on a shiny new motorcar and his very liberty soon at stake, will his faithful friends come to his rescue – and will he let them? Alive with music and song, this magical family show is presented in beautiful traditional costume and features a woodland parade during the interval for everyone to join in with! Fun and frolics aplenty with this adaptation of the classic novel loved by children and adults alike. The show is presented by Chapterhouse Theatre Compant.

Gates open 5.30pm. Please bring your own rugs or low backed seating.

Adults - £15

Child (3-16) - £10

Under 3s - free...

Family (2 adults and 2 children) - £44

10% discount for parties of 10 or more.

Burnby Hall Gardens members - 10% discount.

Drinks and light snacks will be available at the Lilypad Cafe.

Chapterhouse returns on Friday August 4 with a production of Dickens’ Great Expectations. This is an unforgettable story of love, family and friendship set in the depths of Victorian England. From the haunting marshlands of Kent to the bustling streets of Victorian London, this epic tale follows the fortunes of a young Pip as he falls in love, finds his fortune and makes his way in the world. Gates open at 6.30pm A members barbecue will be held at the gardens on Saturday July 22. Live music also on the bill.

Tickets for Wind in the Willows and Great Expections are available: from Burnby Hall Gardens (01759) 307125

