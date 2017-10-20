Wellington Grange official opening

Homebuilder Bellway has released the first phase of homes on its new site at Wellington Grange, Pocklington.

Named in honour of the Wellington bombers that flew raids from Bomber Command at nearby RAF Pocklington during World War II, Wellington Grange has been designed by the company to have a wide appeal.

The recent official opening saw a constant flow of potential homebuyers visit the site.

The homes being built in Pocklington include three, four and five bedroom semi-detached and detached homes.

Debbie Foster, Bellway Yorkshire’s sales manager, said: “The impressive array of homes at Wellington Grange means there really will be something for everyone.

“Add to that, the fact it’s situated in such a perfect location, with great commuter access and beautiful views, then I’m sure homebuyers will flock to Pocklington.

“It’s very early days, but one thing is certain – as this new community begins to grow and thrive, it will become a welcome addition to this beautiful area and wonderful town.”