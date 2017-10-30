Weighton walkers stroll to £500 total

The BBC Countryfile walk in aid of Children in Need, held on Sunday 22 October in Market Weighton, is on track to raise more than £500.

Fifty Seven walkers, including 10 children and numerous dogs, walked either a five-mile or two-mile walk to raise funds for the Children in Need charity.

Market Weighton is an accredited ‘Walkers are Welcome’ town and the Walking For Health Leaders, who organised the Children in Need Walk, are all fully competent in first aid, map reading and safely leading walks over the many miles of beautiful footpaths in the area.

All those who had walked, donated or helped in any way on the day, were thanked by the Walk Leaders of Walking for Health who look forward to sending a very large cheque to the Countryfile team.