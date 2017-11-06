Wedding exhibition at Methodist Church

A special event will take place at Pocklington Methodist Church on Friday 17 November and Saturday 18 November.

The church will be hosting a Vintage Wedding Exhibition between 10am and 4pm.

Wedding gowns from the 1930s will be on display as well as albums and christening robes from wedding dresses.

Admission to the event is free and refreshments will be available all day.

