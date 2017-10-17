Wedding dress store to bring bride and joy

Dove House Hospice officially opened a wedding dress shop in Market Weighton on Monday (16 October).

The Wedding Loft is offering the full bridal shop experience at a fraction of the price, with a separate entrance from the shop below and a dedicated space boasting more than 120 dresses on display.

More than 100 dresses have been donated by The Wedding Collection in Hornsea, and many have been donated via other Dove House shops.

The dress styles span from vintage lace to modern strapless, and prices range from £25 to £125. Accessories and wedding favours are also available to buy, and visitors will have a personal assistant.

Dove House Hospice chief executive Anna Wolkowski said: “Choosing the dress you’re going to wear on your big day is a very special moment in any woman’s life. By opening our own wedding dress shop, we can offer brides-to-be the same intimate experience they’d expect from a premium wedding dress shop, but without the sky-high price tags.

“Brides-to-be can come along with their family and friends to try on as many dresses as they like, and peruse the wedding favours and accessories whilst enjoying light refreshments.”

The hospice is dedicated to providing specialist services and support to those aged 18 or over with a life-limiting illness, and those who care for them.

The Wedding Loft is open from Monday to Saturday between 10am and 4pm, and booking an appointment is advised by calling 01430 879 767.