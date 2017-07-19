Watch near miss as car travels wrong way down dual carriageway

A driver had a narrow escape when he came face to face with another vehicle driving the wrong way down a dual carriageway.

The dash cam footage shows how driver David Holden had to slam on his brakes and swerve to avoid the oncoming vehicle.

The car circled was going the wrong way on a dual carriageway.

Mr Holden, who works in Pocklington, was making his way along the A1079 between Shiptonthorpe and Hayton on Monday July 17 when the incident happened.

No one was hurt but Mr Holden says he was fortunate to have avoided a collision.

He said: “We were fortunate that everyone on the road was focused so we avoided a crash.”