Warning: Temperatures set to plummet overnight

Drivers are urged to take extra care as temperatures are forecast to plummet overnight.

More than 40 crashes were reported on bank holiday Monday across the East Riding due to slippy and icy conditions.

Gritters will be out in force but rain forecast could wash away salt

East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s gritting lorries will be out treating the precautionary road network with rock salt from 5pm this evening before temperatures plummet overnight, in some areas dropping to -4’C.

The gritting lorries will be out again tomorrow morning from 4am to treat the network before the morning rush hour.

But rain expected around 6am may cause added problems, washing away the salt and making the road surface more slippery.

Mike Featherby, the council’s head of streetscene services, said: “Our gritting team will be out in force tonight and tomorrow morning to make the roads as safe as possible.

“But because of the icy conditions expected drivers do need to take extra care, plan their journey in advance and allow extra time for travel.”