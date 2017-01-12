WARNING: Snow and wintry showers forecast

With a chance of snow, high winds and wintry showers forecast to hit the area, drivers are being warned to take extra care on the roads.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s gritting teams have already been out on Wednesday evening (11 January) treating the precautionary road network with rock salt and will continue during today (Thursday January 12) treating the secondary road network as temperatures turn colder.

The gritting lorries will be out on the roads again later this afternoon to salt the precautionary road network in readiness for the first signs of snow and wintry showers, expected from around 4am to 10am tomorrow (Friday January 13).

Temperatures will drop below freezing, but there will be much colder conditions and a greater chance of snow in the Wolds area.

The gritting team will be out again in the early hours of Friday re-salting the precautionary road network, and during the day the plan to treat the secondary road network and the busiest footways.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council is urging motorists to take extra care of potential slippery road conditions over the next few days.

Mike Featherby, the council’s head of streetscene services, said: “Our winter maintenance team will continue to monitor weather conditions and will deploy our gritting lorries to treat where necessary.

“We would advise drivers to take extra care, plan their journey in advance and allow extra time for travel.”