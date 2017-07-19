Warning after attempted abduction reported

Parents in the Pocklington area are being urged to be vigilant following an attempted abduction of a primary school pupil.

The pupil, who attends St Mary and St Joseph R C Primary School, was approached outside a working men’s club on Sunday (17 July) and asked if they would like an ice cream.

A spokesman at the school said: “We had a parent come in on Monday to tell us about the incident. One of our admin team then contacted the police, so they are aware of it. We basically have warned our parents to be vigilant.

“The pupil had been in town with their father around Sunday teatime when the incident happened.”

Humberside Police are looking into the incident.