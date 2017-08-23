Walking festival to showcase best of the Wolds.

An annual festival designed to put the Yorkshire Wolds on a national and international stage has expanded even further to showcase the best the area can offer.

The Yorkshire Wolds Walking and Outdoors Festival runs from Saturday 9 September to Sunday 17 September and brings together more than 100 events across nine action-packed days, including specialist guided walks and boating, horse riding, cycling and outdoor pursuits.

Highlights include a stunning walk amid the “big sky” views of the Wolds popularised by the paintings of David Hockney, which includes an innovative “Secret Art” project. Using a downloadable app, walkers will be able to follow a map on their mobile and uncover hidden poems and artwork.

There’s also the chance to go Nordic Walking and an opportunity to join in the latest craze of Geocaching - a 21st century version of treasure hunts using GPS satellite navigation devices – while horse riders get the chance to take part in a guided ride covering the course of the Kiplingcotes Derby – the oldest horse race in the world.

The festival, now in its seventh year, is hosted by Visit Hull and East Yorkshire (VHEY) and organised in conjunction with eight partner organisations, including the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, Yorkshire Nature

Triangle and Walking for Health.

VHEY tourism manager Andy Gray said: “This festival provides an ideal snapshot of the myriad of opportunities we offer to young and old, whether you are a walker, cyclist, horse rider, photographer, birdwatcher or someone who wants to dig deeper into the stories that make up our rich heritage.”

A full colour brochure detailing all the events making up the Wolds Walking and Outdoors Festival is now available from tourist information centres or can be downloaded by visiting http://www.visithullandeastyorkshire.com/yorkshire-wolds/wolds- walking-festival.aspx