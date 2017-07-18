Volunteers plea for My Guide service

Guide Dogs is hoping to attract volunteers for its new East Riding My Guide service.

This new service is supported by East Riding of Yorkshire Council through a Connecting Communities grant.

The pilot scheme will help people with sight loss get out of their homes and regain their confidence and independence.

The service matches blind and partially sighted people with a trained volunteer who will spend a few hours a week, guiding their partner on trips out to activities that the pair will agree at the start of their relationship. Journeys could be to the shops, to a cafe or maybe a sports event or any other activity the blind or partially sighted person wants to take part in.

Suzanne Allott, My Guide ambassador for Guide Dogs, said: “The scheme will help to change the lives of people who have become isolated because of their sight loss. Volunteering to become a sighted guide is a valuable skill and it’s a tangible way of making a difference.”

To find out more about becoming a volunteer contact 0118 9838753 or email hull@guidedogs.org.uk.