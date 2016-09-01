Vital bus link for Stamford Bridge saved

A vital subsidised evening bus link for Stamford Bridge has been saved as three councils and a local employer join forces.

A joint funding agreement between Stamford Bridge Parish Council, Rosti Automatic Stamford Bridge Ltd, East Riding of Yorkshire Council and City of York Council has secured the future of the subsidised bus journeys on Service 10 which links York city centre and Stamford Bridge.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Stamford Bridge Parish Council and Rosti Automotive Stamford Bridge will each contribute £2,000 per year to keep the evening service.

City of York Council has now been able to extend its existing contract with Transdev, and secure the service.

Chris Kealey, Stamford Bridge Parish Council chairman, said: “A very well attended parish council meeting voted unanimously in favour of the subsidy to ensure that the late evening bus service with York was maintained.

“There was unanimous support from residents attending the meeting to subsidise the service along with a large number of residents who contacted the council by email.

“The cost of the subsidy to residents on a ‘D’ band Council Tax is about £1.30 per year.”

Although evening journeys on Service 10 have been secured, the Sunday evening service ceased running on Sunday August 28.

General manager at Rosti Automotive Stamford Bridge, Nigel Foreman said: “We are pleased to have been able to work with the three councils and to have been able to help them secure this critical service for our community and employees.”