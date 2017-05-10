Visitors flock to see blooming spectacle

The annual Tulip Festival at Burnby Hall Gardens has once again proved to be very popular, pulling in large numbers of visitors to the venue.

The festival, which started on Wednesday 29 April, features around 14,000 tulips of 14 different varieties.

Alice Bott takes in the fantastic flowers during the festival.

There’s still time to see the spectacle with around another week’s worth of blooms predicted.

A spokesman said: “While we do not have the exact figures yet, the festival has been very well attended.”

Visit www.burnbyhallgardens.com to discover the latest details of the festival.

The tulips put on a great show.