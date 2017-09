The Battle of Stamford Bridge Heritage Society’s annual commemoration of the 1066 clash was very well attended.

The event on Saturday (23 September) hosted a wide range of activities for all the family.

The procession heads to the Old Station after the commemoration at the Battle of Stamford Bridge memorial.

Children got to tackle the Vikings while visitors had the chance to walk around a living history camp.

The Spear Pie competition was won by Olga Jackson, whose mother had won the contest back in 1971.

Skirmishes during the event at the Old Station.

Local police officers take stocks of the situation.

The young fancy dress winners.

Part of the living history camp.

A young warrior poses for a photo at the Old Station event.