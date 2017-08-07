Visitor makes special visit from the Crimea

Burnby Hall Gardens in Pocklington was pleased to welcome Tanya Bukharina from the Livadia Palace in the Crimea recently.

She was visiting to present a ‘thank you’ letter from the Livadia Palace library to Peter Rogers from the Stewart Museum, where copies of his booklets ‘Mr Stewart and the Romanovs’ and ‘1917 - Herbert Galloway Stewart’s Diary of the Russian Revolution’ have recently been deposited.

Tanya has responsibility for leading tours at the Botanical Gardens and Arboretum at Livadia and she said that she loved the gardens and felt that they were ‘the real England’.

Peter’s booklets tell the story of Herbert Galloway Stewart who was English tutor to a branch of the Russian Royal family between 1908 and 1917, and was the brother of Burnby Hall’s benefactor Major Percy Stewart.

Mr Rogers said: “Herbert lived and worked at the Ai Todor Palace next to Livadia and, as a result, it is really fitting that an account of his life is now deposited there.

“We are really honoured to have our Stewart Museum booklets in such a prestigious location.”

The Livadia Palace is the former home of Tsar Nicholas II but is perhaps best known as the venue of the Yalta Conference between Josef Stalin, Franklin D Roosevelt and Winston Churchill in 1945.

By coincidence, Herbert Stewart was a second cousin of the British Prime Minister.