Vintage vehicles on show at steam rally

It’s full steam ahead this weekend as the 15th annual Wolds Vintage Group Rally takes place.

The popular event, which will be held just outside Fangfoss this Saturday and Sunday (22 and 23 July), will see a massive array of steam and vintage vehicles.

There will be vintage tractors, stationary engines, miniature steam engines, commercials, cars, military vehicles, vintage caravans, motor bikes, collections, horticultural and models plus a number of working exhibits.

The rally is also catering for all the family as the Wolds Vintage Group looks to raise funds for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

This year there’s a small gauge railway which will be giving children rides throughout the day, while small fairground rides, an animal petting area and trade stalls will provide more interest for the visitors.

There’s also various catering vans and a bar with a DJ.

As part of the event a number of vehicles will take place in a road run through Pocklington on Saturday.

The run will be held between 4.30pm and 5pm, giving residents a taste of what’s available at the rally.

Chairman Andy Trezise said: “The members are looking forward to the rally and there’s stacks of vehicles for people to look around.

“There will be 80 tractors on show and that’s just one section of the rally.

“There’s plenty of different activities, enough for people to spend the full day if they should wish to do so.

“It is all for a good cause.

“The air ambulance does such a great job right across Yorkshire.

“Over the years we have managed to raise more than £21,000 for the service.

“The small train is new this year and we think children will love riding on it.

“The road run is always popular and the residents like to see the classic vehicles.”

The rally takes place on Station Road, just outside Fangfoss, postcode YO41 5QB.

Visit www.woldsvintagegroup.com to find out more about the group.