Vintage vehicles at Sancton Open Day

Sancton is set to hold another open day this year following on from last year’s successful event.

The open day, which takes place on Sunday 18 June between 11am and 4pm, will be raising money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

The major attraction is the vintage tractors display and the vehicles’ owners.

They will be on show and the tractors will go for a run through Houghton Hall estate in the morning and up to Hessleskew in the afternoon.

They will be using farm and estate tracks, going along a mixture of off-road routes and local roads.

Volunteers at the village hall will be serving teas and cakes as well as hosting local history exhibits, while The Star will be hosting a barbecue at lunch time.

Reverends Charles New and David Everett will be taking an outdoor service (by the chapel) at 1.30pm to celebrate the gifts of food. They will also bless the tractors.

A spokesman for the event said: “There will be some magnificent photo opportunities to capture these lovely old tractors.

“We would like to thank Ben and Lindsey at The Star for providing their field and Ben will be driving a tractor!

“All Saints members will also be launching the new visitor information guide for the church. It is in memory of Harry Hill who left a legacy to the church last year.

“There’s ample off-road parking so why not come along and support us.”