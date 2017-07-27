Vintage bikes at Yorkshire Air Museum

The “Golden Era” Vintage Motorcycle event returns to the Yorkshire Air Museum this Sunday (30 July).

Organised by the North East Section of the Vintage Motorcycle Club, the nostalgic gathering is open only to pre-1931 motorcycles.

The machines depart for the “Golden Era Run” in the surrounding countryside in the morning.

Entries will assemble for a 10am briefing and depart for the run from 10:30am.

They return to the museum from noon onwards after which they will be left for public viewing for the afternoon (unless the weather is completely unkind).

To add to the atmosphere, Museum Aircraft Engineering volunteers will run the engines of our two live WWI bi-planes, evoking the spirit of vintage aviation, making this a great day to enjoy a visit to the Museum.

Gates Open at 10am and normal Museum Admission applies: £10 Adults; £8 Concessions and £5 Children (5-15. Family admission £26 (2A + 3Ch.)