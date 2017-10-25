Villages set to get superfast connections

A number of villages in the Pocklington and district region will get access to superfast broadband thanks to a further multi-million pound boost.

Hayton, Holme-upon-Spalding-Moor, Laxton, Londesborough, Melbourne, Nunburnholme, South Cliffe, Sutton upon Derwent, Thornton, Warter and Yapham are just some of the 50 villages and towns included in the extended roll out of fibre broadband in the area.

The Broadband East Riding partnership, between BDUK, East Riding of Yorkshire Council and BT Group, has already made fibre broadband available to more than 42,000 premises across the East Riding.

The latest commitment comes as a result of savings made in the first phase of the programme and due to the high take-up of the fibre broadband technology by local households and businesses – a total boost of around £6 million.

Councillor Jonathan Owen, deputy leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Good, reliable internet connection is vitally important to many aspects of modern life.

“As the switchover to superfast is not automatic, the council advises people to check their postcode at broadband.eastriding.gov.uk to identify if they are eligible to switch over and to then shop around for the best deal with an internet service provider of their choice.”