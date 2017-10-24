Villagers win Postcode Lottery prize

Three residents in Skirpenbeck have landed People’s Postcode Lottery’s Daily Prize after their YO41 1HF postcode was drawn earlier this week.

The three neighbours who play with the postcode have scooped £1,000 each.

People’s Postcode Lottery Ambassador, Daniel Johnson, said: “Congratulation to our players in Skirpenbeck! If you’d like to be in with a chance of winning with your postcode while raising money for charity then sign up to play now.”

A minimum of 31% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £237 million to date for good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

