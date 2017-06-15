Village puts on folk festival of note

Organisers of a village folk festival say there has been positive response, judging by the strong ticket sales, ahead of the big event.

The second Folk in the Field festival takes place on Saturday 24 June on The Playing Fields at Shiptonthorpe.

The festival will feature performances from York band The Bramble Napskins, The Nick Rooke Band, Jack Patchett and French born musician, Flossie Malavialle.

The sound manager and compere for the evening and will be Driffield’s cigar box maestro Dogfinger Steve.

Organisers are hosting the event to raise funds for Shiptonthorpe village.

The chair of the Folk in the Field committee, Sue Beadle, said that excitement was building ahead of what promises to be a fabulous evening of live music and entertainment.

She said: “The committee has been planning this open-air event since before Christmas, so it’s wonderful that it’s generated so much interest from the musicians, festival goers and local businesses interested in supporting us.

“We’d love to see as many faces as possible as our invitation extends far wider than the immediate area – everyone is welcome.”

The gates for the Folk in the Field Festival open at 5pm for a 6pm start, with entertainment scheduled until 11pm.

Tickets can be bought from Langlands Shiptonthorpe, the Paper Shop and Post Office in Market Weighton, and the Goodmanham Arms at a cost of £10 per adult and £5 per concession. They are also available on the gate and online from http://www.wegottickets.com/folkinthefieldshiptonthorpe.

The festival is preceded by a free Fete in the Field, from 11am to 4pm. This event features a packed programme of entertainment that includes music and dance from emerging and established artists plus falconry displays and produce, dog and vintage car and tractor shows. There will also be children’s games, organised by Market Weighton YFC and activities from Wom-Bling Arts and a tug of war competition. Visit folkinthefieldshiptonthorpe for more details.