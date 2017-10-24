Village choir brings in the notes to raise £658

Stamford Bridge Community Choir recently invited its supporters to join them for an evening of “Cake, Coffee and Choir” in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

The choir welcomed visitors with a selection of their favourite songs, including two brand new songs composed for their recent concert at Pocklington Arts Centre with Sinfonia Viva.

A spokeswoman for the choir said: “An enormous thank you to everyone who supported us at the evening. Thanks to their generosity we raised an amazing £658.22 for MacMillan Cancer Support.”