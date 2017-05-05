Video: Tour de Yorkshire coverage in Pocklington revealed

Footage of the Tour de Yorkshire peloton racing through Pocklington has been revealed after live coverage skipped to adverts.w

Residents turned to social media to voice their annoyance that ITV4 coverage of the Tour cut to adverts as cyclists headed into the town centre.

Footage of the Tour through Pocklington has been revealed

Pocklington was decked out with decorations and thousands lined the streets to see the Tour in the town for the first time.

It was hoped the town’s effort would be seen on the national coverage.

ITV4 commentators did apologise but said adverts had to be run at certain times and it is the cost of free to watch sport.

Footage has now been revealed showing Pocklington at it’s Tour de Yorkshire finest.