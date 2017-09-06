Venues open doors to public

Three local venues are part of the Heritage Open Days event which takes place over this weekend (Friday 8 September to Sunday 10 September).

Ellerton Priory Church, the glorious small church and churchyard on site of 13th Century Gilbertine Priory, will be open on Sunday with tours around the church taking place at 11am, 1pm and 3.30pm (no booking required).

Car parking is available in the field next to the church.

Kilnwick Percy Hall Buddhist Meditation Centre, situated within nearly 50 acres of parkland with gorgeous woodland and large lake and home to Madhyamaka KMC, will be open to the public on Saturday and Sunday.

Meditation classes for children and beginners will be available throughout the weekend.

There’s also Buddhist shrine tours at 10:30am and 1pm and house tours at 11am, 1:30pm, and 3:30pm.

All Saints’ Church on Market Weighton Road at Holme on Spalding Moor will be open for people to look round.

Visitors can climb the tower for views over the Vale of York and also see the Saxon carving.

There also will be refreshments available in the bell tower on the ground floor.

The church will be open on Sunday between 1pm and 5pm.

Howsham Mill near York is also taking part in the open days programme.

It is open between 10am and 5pm on Sunday.