Upper crust sandwich shop

A new shop is set to ‘shake’ up Market Weighton when it opens its doors to the public next Saturday (28 October).

Saints and Sinners, which is operating from the former site of the Hog Roast and Little Kitchen on the High Street, will be serving up some award-winning treats.

Dawn and Darren Roe, who run the very successful Saints and Sinners shop on Swabys Yard in Beverley, create tempting sandwiches, a milkshake bar, and ice cream parlour.

The couple, who live Market Weighton, will be bringing their award-winning fare to the town, where they are also looking to deliver their range of delicious products to companies based on the surrounding industrial estates.

The shop will be debuting a new product on Saturday – the Yorkshire Pudding Wrap which is basically a flattened Yorkshire pudding wrapped around meat, veg, stuffing and gravy.

The new shop, called Saints and Sinners To Go, will be take away only with very limited seating inside.

Dawn said: “We will be providing delicious, made to order sandwiches (we have won an award for our sandwiches) which we can deliver for a minimum order of £10.

“We are planing to service the industrial estates.

“We will also be offering a sandwich platter and buffet service, too.

“Keeping in line with our shop in Beverley, we will also be providing luxury milkshakes, freakshakes, Yorvale ice cream, our double award winning brownies and our award-winning bread will be available on certain days too.”

The shop will be open from 9am to 2.30pm next Saturday.

To find out more about the shop, visit www.facebook.com/SaintsAndSinnersBeverley.