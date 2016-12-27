UPDATED: Woman injured in A1079 crash

A woman has been injured in a four vehicle crash on the A1079 near Shiptonthorpe.

The collision happened this morning at around 11am this morning (Tuesday December 27) near the Shiptonthorpe roundabout on the A1079.

Emergency services were called to the incident.

A woman was medically trapped in one of the vehicles.

Fire service personnel liased with paramedics to remove the woman from the vehicle using a stretcher and was taken to hospital.

The road was blocked in both directions between Market Weighton and Pocklington.

The A1079 is now believed to be clear.