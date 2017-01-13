UPDATED: Snow causes traffic problems

Residents have spoken about the treacherous conditions following heavy snowfall overnight.

It looks as though the roads are beginning to clear following dangerous conditions which have caused multiple crashes in the area.

The B1249 Driffield Road in Langtoft blocked in both directions between Kilham Road junction and York Road junction, due to accident.

Traffic in the A1079 is believed to be moving but slow. Traffic in and around Pocklington is believed to have cleared.

