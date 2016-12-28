UPDATED: Appeal after woman seriously injured in A1079 crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after one woman suffered 'serious' injuries in a five vehicle crash near Shiptonthorpe.

Emergency services were called to the multi-vehicle collision at Shiptonthorpe on the A1079 at 10.45am yesterday (Tuesday December 27).

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "A woman suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries. Others suffered from shock."

The five vehicles, not four as originally thought, included a blue Renault Clio, a white Mini, a blue Mitsubishi, a silver Mazda and a green Vauxhall Corsa.

A temporary road closure was in place to enable recovery of three vehicles and to allow the paramedics to attend to those who had been injured. The road was re-opened at 12:30pm.

Anyone who witnessed the incident that has not already spoken to police should call the non-emergency number 101 quoting log 187 of 27/12/2016.