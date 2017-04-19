UPDATE: Firefighters extinguish Allerthorpe blaze

Around 20 firefighters battled a blaze at an outbuilding in Allerthorpe Park Golf Club this morning.

Humberside Fire and Rescue has now tweeted a picture of the scene and the fire has been extinguished.

Crews have been praised for stopping the fire from spreading to nearby buildings on the land off Melbourne Road.

The outbuilding contained agricultural machinery and lawn mowers and fire fighters are currently damping down at the scene.

Four fire engines, two from Pocklington and two from Market Weighton, were called to the golf club, near Pocklington, this morning (April 19).

It is not thought anyone was injured in the blaze.