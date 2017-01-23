Unsettled weather later in the week

Here is the forecast for the week ahead for East Yorkshire, Ryedale and the Vale of York - delivered by local expert Trevor Appleton.

Monday 23 January: Cold and dry with variable cloud and some sunny intervals.

Tuesday 24 January to Thursday 26 January: Continuing cold and dry with sunny intervals by day and frosty by night.

Friday 27 January: Cold and cloudy with patchy rain later.

Saturday 28 January and Sunday 29 January: Cloudy with a spell of patchy rain possible on Saturday. Becoming very mild and breezier.

Outlook: Milder and much wetter than recent weeks.