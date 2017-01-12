Tyre check warning to region’s motorists

Safety charity TyreSafe is urging motorists across East Yorkshire to ensure their tyres are suitable for the adverse driving conditions.

The last time Britain experienced heavy snowfalls and record low temperatures was the winter of 2010/2011 – and long enough for motorists to forget just how treacherous winter driving can be.

To prepare for driving in these potentially hazardous conditions, TyreSafe is recommending all drivers ensure their tyres are ready and in good condition to face the worst of the winter weather:

Check tyre tread depth – this should be well above the legal minimum of 1.6mm across the central three-quarters of each tyre’s width and its entire circumference. You can use a 20p as a guide to how close a vehicle’s tyres are to this limit.

Check tyre air pressures – specific pressures for your vehicle can be found on the car door shut, filler cap or the owner’s manual.

Check overall condition – tyres with bumps, cracks or foreign objects embedded into them should be changed.

Steering, acceleration and braking performance of summer tyres drops when temperatures are below 7°C, meaning a vehicle will take longer to stop and steering responses will be blunted. To reduce your risks, modify your speed to the conditions and allow plenty of distance for braking.

Stuart Jackson, chairman at TyreSafe, said: “As snow in the UK is infrequent, many drivers are not used to the testing conditions it poses. Checking the pressure, tread and condition of your tyres is not a nice to do, it’s a must do.”