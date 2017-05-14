Two pedestrians killed crossing A64 near Malton

Two pedestrians have died after they were hit by a mini-bus crossing the A64.
The man, 51 and a woman, 52 had just got off a Coastliner double-decker bus when they were struck by the black Renault minibus.
It happened just before midnight on the A64 at Crambeck near Malton.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses.
The minibus was travelling westbound towards York when the accident happened.
The pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene.
Witnesses are asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.
Police especially want to speak to anyone who saw the Renault minibus at any time during the evening or the Coastliner bus in the Crambeck area.