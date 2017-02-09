Turn town blue and yellow!

Turn Pocklington blue and yellow and join the huge community effort for the Tour de Yorkshire.

That’s the call from Pocklington Town Council to make the most of the spectacular cycling event coming through the town on April 28.

Plans well under way for Tour de Yorkshire

Preparations so far include a huge screen, which will broadcast the race live, and a stage for live music and performances. The town is pulling out all the stops to make the most of the event – having waited for three years for the Tour to come its way.

But the town council is also asking for residents help to decorate the town to show Pocklington in its best light.

The council will be putting up bunting in the town centre, but they want to dress the whole of the route in Pocklington in the race colours of blue and yellow and they need residents help to achieve this ambitious aim.

Councillors are also calling for residents to donate old bikes so they can be redecorated in the Tour de Yorkshire colours and placed around town and along the route.

Mayor of Pocklington, Cllr David Sykes, said: “It’s a huge opportunity for us and the first sprint takes place around the Woldgate area.

“I’d like to promote the town. We are thinking of having a sign that can be seen from the air perhaps with a bike and ‘Welcome to Pocklington’.

“I’m hoping it will be a big community effort. There has been a huge interest in the town and we want people to stay in the town before and after rather than just for the couple of minutes it takes for them to ride through the town.”

He added: “The town council is putting a 100% effort to make it a very memorable day, to promote the town and attract more tourism. We are very understanding of the fact it’s an opportunity to do something big.”

The tour will come through the town on Stage One of the event as the peloton races from Bridlington to Scarborough via the Wolds.

Businesses and members of the public are also encouraged to sign up for the Tour de Yorkshire Roadshow, which is coming to The KP Club, to find out more about how to make the most of the Tour.

Hosted by Welcome to Yorkshire and East Riding of Yorkshire Council, the sessions will include a short presentation, detailed information of the new route, advice on how to make the most of this world-class event and a question and answer opportunity.

Representatives of Welcome to Yorkshire and East Riding of Yorkshire Council will also give advice around brand guidelines and how your business and community can make the most of the opportunity.

Sir Gary Verity, chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “The Tour de Yorkshire is synonymous with spectacular racing and huge crowds, and every year it just gets bigger and better.

“One of the special things about the race is the way local businesses and communities come out to support it. These roadshows will not only inspire you with fun ways to do that, they also provide a platform for you to ask any questions you might have, and to find out how everyone can get involved.”

More than 50 people attended the successful roadshow in Bridlington last month.

Councillor Stephen Parnaby OBE, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “The Tour de Yorkshire is a first-class sporting spectacle, which this authority is proud to support.

“The first two events have proved extremely popular with residents, visitors, businesses and local communities who all came together to celebrate all that is good about Yorkshire.

“The race helps promote the East Riding to both national and international audiences and we would encourage anyone with an interest to come along to the roadshow and find out how they can contribute in making this year’s race the most successful yet.”

For those interested in volunteering and getting involved as a tour maker, Welcome to Yorkshire is encouraging people to express their interest by visiting letour.yorkshire.com/tour-makers before Friday 24 February.